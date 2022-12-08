Not Available

Warrior Road Trip is a cross-continental exploratory journey beginning in Kenya. Boni and Lemarti delve into the heart of the Maasai culture and the values by which every warrior must live. Afterwards they embark on a cultural odyssey to experience the Western world while staying true to their tribal values. The series introduces viewers to America through the eyes of these warriors – who rarely abandon their traditional clothes or spears – as their naturalistic approach collides with the fast-paced, mass-consumption of Western lifestyle. Viewers can experience the wonder, cultural immersion and fundamental similarities holding us all together as one.