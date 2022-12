Not Available

The Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is a buffer zone 4 km wide and 248 kilometers long on the Korean peninsula that splits it into two. Both North and South Korea maintain an immense military presence on both sides of the border. It has been half a century after the Korean War but tension still runs high. Isolated from the outside world for over 50 years and closed off to civilians, this zone has become a paradise for wildlife.