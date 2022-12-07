Not Available

Wasted is a four-part series that looks at the impacts of drug use on individuals, families and society. Each details the stories of young people who are either currently dependent on drugs or who have a history of drug taking. The series begins with cocaine addiction, then moves through the use of heroin and cannabis, before finishing with a look at the lives of children who have drug-using parents. This is a hard-hitting and at times disturbing insight into how drug use can ruin lives, although there are also the stories of those who have overcome addiction to get their lives back on track.