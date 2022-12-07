Not Available

Nine out of 10 people complain they don't have enough space in their home, but most of them don't know how to use the space they already have! DIY Network's Wasted Spaces shows you how to solve your space-management problems by making the most of your unused space. Whether banging down a wall, going under the stairs or punching through the ceiling, host and contractor Karl Champley reveals all kinds of nooks and crannies that are underused. In every cluttered home, there are always plenty of opportunities for DIY's Wasted Spaces!