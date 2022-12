Not Available

The ‘Watch Mr.Wizard’ TV Series first aired Live on NBC network from Chicago on March 3, 1951. Don Herbert conceived, produced and starred in this national broadcast which ran for 14 years covering over 400 topics from Archaeology to Zoology. This Black & White show was truly a first in TV Broadcasting. It was an inquiry based, hands on format which children, parents, and teachers tuned in every Saturday morning to see what challenge Mr.Wizard dreamed up for his young guest.