Watch Over Me

Julia Rivera is a beautiful psychology student engaged to be married to Michael Krieger, a wealthy but ruthless man, who loves Julia despite his philandering nature. Unbeknownst to Julia, Michael's business enterprise is involved in nefarious activities. Because of this, Michael hires a bodyguard named Jack Porter, an ex-Special Forces soldier, to protect himself and his one true love, while Julia has no idea that the very person she must ultimately be shielded from is her own fiancée. Jack tries not to let his growing feelings for Julia cloud his judgment on the job, but he is torn between duty and desire. As the lovers struggle with their feelings for each other, they begin to uncover the web of deceit and murder that Michael has woven around their lives. Other characters involved is Andre, Michael's "business associate" and personal assassin with some dark secrets of his own. Leandra Thames is Michael's loyal, but deadly, personal assistant also willing to commit murder to protect Michael and set her own agenda. Caroline Krieger is Michael's teenage daughter who's haunted by personal nightmares of her past. Sasha Hansu is a criminal mastermind and rival of Michael's who has powerful connections to the Japanese yakuza. Christina Baden is a conflicted doctor who runs Michael's bio-tech lab and is torn between her loyalty to Michael and her desire to work within the bounds of ethics. Steve Hughes is Michael's shady accountant with his own personal issues. Also, Julia's family includes her gay brother Ryan and their conflicted father Alfred both of whom become embroiled with the lives and business ventures involving Julia, Michael, and Jack which becomes more volatile.