Watch With Mother (UK)

Watch With Mother was a cycle of children's programs broadcast by BBC Television from 1950 until 1974, it was the first BBC television series aimed specifically at pre-school children. In accordance with its target it was initially broadcast between 3:45 pm and 4:00 pm, before the older children came home from school. Although Andy Pandy had been regularly broadcast since mid-1952, joined by the Flower Pot Men later that year, the name Watch With Mother was not adopted until 1952, when the programming was expanded to three afternoons a week with the addition of Rag, Tag and Bobtail. The "classic" cycle of shows was in place by September 1955, with the first showing of The Woodentops, and included:- Picture Book (Mondays from 1955), Andy Pandy (Tuesdays from 1950), Flower Pot Men (Wednesdays from 1952), Rag, Tag and Bobtail (Thursdays from 1953), and The Woodentops (Fridays from 1955.)