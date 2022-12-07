Not Available

Smotrim… Obsuzhdaem… (Watching and discussing) is a weekly prime time talk show, the only one to show creative, feature length documentaries in Russia. The show is broadcast Saturday evenings at 19.30 by Rossia-K (a.k.a. Kultura) channel. The channel is a part of the All-Russian State TV and Radio Company and can be accessed by almost 75 percent of the country’s population. The films (52 minutes to 2 hours) are followed by 39 minutes of in-studio discussion moderated by Vladimir Khotinenko. The concept of the show belongs to Sergei Miroshnichenko and Grigory Libergal who also select the films for the program.