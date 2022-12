Not Available

"Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best known as Elaine from Seinfeld, stars in the real-time sitcom about a Los Angeles singer/voice over actress. Each episode will represent a half-hour of Eleanor's life. Some of the innovations of the show include a clock time used on the screen to count the show's 22 minutes as the episode is shown. Created by Brad Hall (Julia Louis-Dreyfus's real life husband). Julia's real life sister also stars as her fictional sister."