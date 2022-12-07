Not Available

[email protected][email protected]

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In [email protected][email protected] India, Dimitri and Pieter go to find the origin and meaning of Ganesha - Indian God with the elephanthead. Their quest leads to the large Ganesh Chaturti festival. But before they can join parties, they have a lot to learn and do. Fortunately, the parents of Ganesha-Shiva-Parvati and their side to help them meet the challenge of Ganesha's rat with no major problems happen. In four episodes are you to know more about the Indian culture and experience your "India Today".

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images