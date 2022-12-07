Not Available

In [email protected][email protected] India, Dimitri and Pieter go to find the origin and meaning of Ganesha - Indian God with the elephanthead. Their quest leads to the large Ganesh Chaturti festival. But before they can join parties, they have a lot to learn and do. Fortunately, the parents of Ganesha-Shiva-Parvati and their side to help them meet the challenge of Ganesha's rat with no major problems happen. In four episodes are you to know more about the Indian culture and experience your "India Today".