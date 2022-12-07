Not Available

A New Zeland half-hour factual entertainment series that proves you don't have to be extreme to be green. From worm farms to rainwater butts and solar power to heat pumps, we take your average household of eco horrors and turn it into a clean green haven, saving our families serious cash in the process. Every week we take a different family, audit their waste and energy usage with our unique eco calculator and confront them with the terrifying truth about their long-term impact on the planet. Our eco-expert will put them on a green regime to clean up their act. After tracking the family we re-calculate their household footprint and hand over their cash savings. WA$TED! is an information-rich series that transforms your average eco criminal into your ultimate green convert.