Not Available

Take an unprecedented visual journey into Planet Water. Water Life captures extraordinary locations and intimate animal behavior never before seen on film. Two years in the making, this groundbreaking series takes viewers on an unprecedented visual journey to aquatic ecosystems on five continents to reveal how water shapes and sculpts the landscape and provides food and refuge for an astonishing array of species. This epic series tells water's story as never before to engage viewers in vital discussions about how water must be conserved and preserved. Learn the impact of climate change, pollution and other factors that are changing the environment and affecting each and every one of us. Water Life is the first Spanish series about water filmed fully in HD with 26 chapters of 26 minutes each and produced by CinTV.