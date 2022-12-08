Water Of Life

Not Available

Rivers are the arteries of earth, dominating the earth's life. Rivers originally had a life. It is because of the greed, ignorance and selfishness of the human race that slowly immobilized rivers. They get dried up or even disappear from this world. Rivers drying up and droughts will be the greatest test of the 21st century! To raise awareness of the urgent need for water conservation, TVB produces a program to visit the three famous rivers in Asia including China's Yellow River, India's Ganges River and the Southeast Asian Mekong River. The purpose is to understand how these 3 rivers gave birth to 3 very different cultures. Exploring the 'water source' along the river, residents -- their life and relationship with the river. In-depth analysis of how global warming, human behavior and pollution of rivers can seriously cause an impact.