From the producers of Police Ten-7 comes the new ob-doc series following the courageous professionals tasked with patrolling New Zealand’s waterways. Living in an island nation with thousands of kilometers of beautiful coastlines, rivers, and lakes, Kiwis are keen on water activities. But with all of that use comes a lot of risk. The Police Maritime and Dive Units deal with out-of-control drunks on party boats, prevent and investigate crashes and crimes committed on the water, provide emergency search and rescue services, oversee crowded aquatic events – and a lot more besides. Each episode follows a selection of jobs from start to end, showcasing all of the suspense, drama, tragedy and humor involved. With unique underwater footage shot by the Dive Squad itself, Water Patrol is emotional and compelling factual entertainment at its finest.