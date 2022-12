Not Available

Inaba Naoya, who grew up abroad, admires Yankees because of the amount of comic books he read. One day, he finally arrives in Japan to attend high school for one year. He chooses a run-down school which is full of delinquent (yankee-like) students. Soon he realizes that they were all just problematic youths, nothing more. He then decides to rebuild water polo club, the sport he likes, so that they will finally have a purpose to focused on.