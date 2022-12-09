Not Available

Based on the novel by Sumner Locke Eliot (Careful, He Might Hear You) Water Under the Bridge presents a romantic drama of life and love between the two world wars, framed by the construction of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Neil Atkins (David Cameron), aspiring actor, is thwarted by the three loves of his life: his feisty ex-showgirl guardian Shasta (Robyn Nevin) with whom he shares a love neither of them can ever express Maggie McGhee (Jacki Weaver), pragmatic journalist, whose capacity for devotion offers more than he can cope with and Carrie Mazzini (Judy Davis), indulgent heiress, whose tainted life cripples her capacity to return Neil's adoration. Laconic and wry in characterisation, devasting in its emotional impact, this astonishing miniseries is a watershed in its depiction of Australian identity.