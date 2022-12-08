Not Available

Watergate -- that single, ominous word encompassing a complex web of crimes and misdemeanors woven by Nixon's White House, and the elaborate cover-up Nixon and his men devised to conceal those crimes. The Watergate scandal forced Nixon to resign from office in August, 1972. As ex-President, he strove for 20 years to rehabilitate himself. At nearly 230 minutes, "Watergate" is television's first exhaustive documentation--based on former London Times Washington correspondent Fred Emery's new book "Watergate"--of the events that led to the United States' most serious modern constitutional crisis.