Nick Watt has traveled to nearly 90 different countries while either traveling with his parents or reporting for Good Morning America and Nightline. Watt’s World takes him to the weirdest and most fascinating places, asking unique questions to locals. Follow Nick as he explores the world to answer burning questions such as: Are the French really rude? Do cowboys still exist? Is Albania that weird? Using his quick wit, he'll offer a point of view that is both surprising and entertaining.