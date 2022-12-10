Way Back Into Love

Not Available

As a student, Lu Jia spent most of her time in school dreaming of the day she finally caught the attention of Xu Jia Xiu. A student in the class next door, Jia Xiu was everything Jia dreamed a guy could be. Unfortunately, all of her dreams were based on a secret, one-sided love. Knowing that nothing would ever happen with Jia Xiu if she kept her feelings as secret, Jia decided to do what any desperate girl might do. She mustered up every ounce of her courage and wrote him a letter. Having never paid any attention to the quiet girl in the class next door, the letter from Jia comes as a bit of a surprise to Jia Xiu. With no prior feelings for Jia, Jia Xiu can’t give her any sort of an answer. But that doesn’t mean she failed to make an impression. Despite the fact that many years have passed and nothing ever came of the letter, Jia Xiu has often wondered what happened to the girl who was once brave enough to confess her feelings for him.