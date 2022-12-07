Not Available

Waybuloo is a pre-school children's television series, first aired on CBeebies in May 2009. The 100-episode show is filmed by The Foundation in Glasgow (Scotland) and animated and directed by Gallus Entertainment for Decode Entertainment in Toronto (Canada). Line produced by Matt Porter and Simon Spencer, part of the independent company, RDF Media's subsidiary The Foundation. The program makers describe it as "...a philosophy for a happy life, and is like nothing children will have ever seen before". Waybuloo is set in the land of Nara. The main characters are the four Piplings, 3D CGI animations with large heads and eyes, placed on a filmed background, with the second half of each twenty-minute show featuring human children ("cheebies"). The Piplings practise yogo, a gentle form of exercise similar to yoga so that the viewers and their parents can participate.