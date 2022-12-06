Not Available

This show is about a 10 year-old boy who is trying to deal with the problems of pre-adolescence in his neighborhood in lower Manhattan. (Waynehead Synopsis): "Waynehead, Waynehead, The party's jut begun. Waynehead, Waynehead, The 411 for fun¦" Inspired by the childhood of film/TV actor Damon Wayans, Waynehead proved that physical and financial challenges were no match for a healthy imagination and a smooth attitude. Damey Wayne was the star's 10-year-old alter ego, complete with a few autobiographical touches: Both Damon and Damey were born with a "club" foot, which slowed down their bodies but had no effect on their highly creative minds. The "Waynehead" nickname was another true-life note, given to Damey and his brothers because of their home-sheared hairdos. In the cartoon, Damey and family lived in lower Manhattan, where the boy went through the usual ups and downs of childhood. The lack of money in the Wayne household made for a few extra chal