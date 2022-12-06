WCW Clash of the Champions

Not Available

The Clash of the Champions were a series of professional wrestling television specials aired by World Championship Wrestling. The specials were supercards intended to feature pay-per-view caliber matches, similar to World Wrestling Federation's (WWF) Saturday Night's Main Event. The first Clash of the Champions was held on March 27, 1988 by Jim Crockett Promotions[1] and was entitled NWA: Clash of the Champions. Subsequent Clash events had different subtitles, i.e. Clash of the Champions II: Miami Mayhem, up until Clash of the Champions XVI: Fall Brawl 1991 which was the last to feature a subtitle. Jim Crockett Promotions was sold to Ted Turner and renamed World Championship Wrestling in 1988, and WCW continued to air the events until 1997. The rights to Clash of the Champions now belong to WWE.