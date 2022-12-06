Not Available

WCW Monday Nitro was the weekly show designed by Eric Bischoff to compete against Vince McMahon's WWF Monday Night Raw. The show began broadcast on TNT in 1995. WCW Monday Nitro really exploaded ratings in 1997 when Goldberg, The Flock, and nWo were introduced.After a huge fall in the ratings, WCW Monday Nitro was cancelled by AOL/Time Warner in March of 2001 by Head of Programming Jamie Kellner, and parts of WCW were subsequently bought by Vincent K. McMahon's World Wrestling Federation Entertainment (World Wrestling Entertainment). Despite plans of a WWE Entertainment version of "WCW Monday Nitro" returning on a different channel, and possibly, on a different day, it never did. Did you Know ... That Nitro went on to lead in the ratings for an amazing 80+ weeks. That Lex Luger debuted on the first episode on WCW Monday Nitro. That the nWo storylines are argued by many as one of the best ever in professional wrestling history.Related Programs - WCW Pay-Per View