We Are All Alone

Mo Xiang Wan is known as the iron-willed agent of showbiz. Despite her stature, she suffers a crisis that deals a big blow to her career. She learns many things in the process of finding herself as she reclaims her road to success. At the Golden Urn awards, two of Mo Xiang Wan's biggest artists are nominated for an award. However, hidden dangers lie beneath the shimmering lights of stardom. Because of a strategic mistake, Mo Xiang Wan loses her artists. Through her encounters, Mo Xiang Wan begins to appreciate the ingenuity and passion of veteran actors. She overhauls her methods and decides to focus on making good projects. Mo Bei is the hotshot lawyer who specializes in commercial law. Their paths cross as Mo Xiang Wan tries to fulfill her dreams.