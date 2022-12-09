We Are Rockets!

Not Available

Moved by a performance by Fukui Chuo High School's JETS cheerleading team which she saw as a child, Fujitani Wakaba came to idolize Tomonaga Hikari and dreamed of joining the same team in the future. But at some point, she comes to think of it as impossible and enrolls in a neighboring town's Fukui Nishi High School which is mediocre in both studies and sports. Even so, Wakaba cannot completely cut off her feelings for cheerleading. One day, Kiryu Shiori, a pretty student transfers from Tokyo to Fukui Nishi High School. The assertive Shiori is fired up to defeat the JETS after her mistake caused her team to lose the Tokyo cheerleading championship. She unexpectedly says to Wakaba, “Do the cheerleading dance with me!”. These words rekindle Wakaba's feelings. They take set up a cheerleading team and pursue the impossible dream to “Defeat JETS. Conquer Japan!”