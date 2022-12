Not Available

"We Broke Up" tells a story of a couple who happen to live together after their breakup. Sandara Park plays No Woo-ri, a bright and ambitious girl who struggles to land a job while Kang Seung-yoon plays Ji Won-yeong, an indie band’s vocalist who works part time at night. Hyoni Kang will appear as a confident career woman who runs the nation’s top music label, and Cang Ki-yong will play the role of the couple’s college mate.