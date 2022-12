Not Available

The series follows six teenagers who fight for their dream of happiness and freedom, leaving behind all the problems with parents, teachers and others. Christiane, Stella, Babsi, Benno, Axel and Michi throw themselves into the heady nights of Berlin, without limits or rules, and celebrate life, love and temptation - until they have to realize that this rush will not only destroy their friendship, but can drive them into the abyss.