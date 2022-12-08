We Get Married

Not Available

咱們結婚吧 32-year-old Yang Tao is a beautiful single lady who works as a hotel manager. Yang Tao's mother is anxious for her to settle down to start a family and constantly sets her up on outrageous blind dates much to her despair. Guo Ran is a 35-year-old bachelor who settles divorce cases at the national registry of marriage. Due to the ugly scenarios that he consistently witnesses at work, he adopts a cynical view of marriage. One day, Guo Ran's buddy, Xi Feng, decides to set him up on a blind date with his cousin-in-law who happens to be Yang Tao. The pair start off on bad terms but grow closer as they learn to come to terms with their past failed romances.