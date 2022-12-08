We Know Where You Live: Remix

Not Available

This REMIX dvd is the 7 episode highlights compilation series taken from the original 13 part series starring award-winning Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Hot Fuzz) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars at No 42). The fast paced sketch show was originally broadcast in 2000, and although the sketches have no overall theme, they are for the time, very cutting edge using such devices as security camera footage and hidden miniture cameras. The show also features, Fiona Allen (Gladiatress; Smack The Pony), Ella Kenion (The Catherine Tate Show), Jeremy Fowlds & Amanda Holden (The Grimleys; Wild at Heart).