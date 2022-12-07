Not Available

The series was created by Steven Tsapelas, filmed by Angel Acevedo, and mostly directed by Brian Amyot. It was produced by their Astoria, New York based film production company Ragtag Productions. The series chronicles the lives of Tom, Rod and Henry. After college, the three friends move into an apartment together and are all simultaneously dumped by their girlfriends. The series was then picked up for possible development for a television version of We Need Girlfriends for Sony Pictures and CBS, to be executive produced by Darren Star, Dennis Erdman and Clark Peterson. The project was eventually canceled.