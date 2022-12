Not Available

Each episode of this five-part documentary series seeks to acquaint viewers with one of the First Nations of Utah: the Ute, Paiute, Northwestern Shoshone, Goshute, and Navajo. The series was produced for the Utah Indian Curriculum Project, and aired on KUED-TV in April 2009. It complements "We Shall Remain", another five-part documentary which aired during the same month, as an episode of THE AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.