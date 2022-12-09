We Were Once Children

Not Available

Here is a drama whose setting is a branch school in a mountain village threatened with closing, where the teacher Aiko and her six students live out their lives. The straightforward and unabashed spirit of the children and the love of Aiko for her students bring back fond memories of our childhood, when even trifling things were often a source of happiness.A branch school deep in the Japanese countryside. In the classroom are one teacher and one pupil. But one day, the idea is proposed of students coming for a study stay in the mountain village. The teacher is shocked that no one had informed her of these plans, and the student is confused about how his life up to now will change.In the midst of this confusion a reception is held to welcome the schoolchildren coming for a stay in the village.