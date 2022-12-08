Not Available

Did Mother Nature blow up the Hindenburg and the Challenger and sink the Titanic? While weather conditions might not have been entirely to blame, they played a significant role in these disastrous events, according to the new Weather Channel series “Weather That Changed the World.” Premiering June 9, the nine-episode series uses dramatic footage, reconstructions, animations and expert testimonies to explain weather’s impact on historical events, including some that are more obscure but just as significant as the Titanic sinking and Hindenburg explosion, the latter the subject of the first episode.