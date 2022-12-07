Not Available

Meet TV Executive Ellen Cunningham - she is trying to survive in network television. Programmer Jack Kiley- he is as ruthless with people as he is with a schedule. . Newsman Gus Dunlop- everyone in America loves him except his wife... Salesman Dan Costelio -he can sell anything to anyone once he's sober. These are the people who keep Trans-Atlantic Broadcasting on the air, they work in a web -and sometimes they get tangled in it. Pamela Bellwood, Richard Basehart, Alex Cord, Andrew Prine star in this series.