Web Junk 20 is an American television program in which Vh1 and iFilm collaborate to highlight the twenty funniest and most interesting clips collected from the Internet that week. The show is now hosted by comedian Aries Spears. Patrice O'Neal hosted the first two seasons, while Jim Breuer hosted Season 3. Rachel Perry introduces the premise of each clip via voice-over. Season 3 of the show introduced credit given to websites the clips are taken from. Previous seasons of the show would only introduce the clips, but website addresses from sites such as ebaumsworld.com or break.com could clearly be seen in the clips.