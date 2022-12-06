Not Available

Emmanuel Lewis stars as the innocent and adorable Webster Long. When newlyweds George Papadapolis (Alex Karras) and Katherine Calder-Young Papadapolis (Susan Clark) return home from their whirlwind wedding, they discover they are the legal guardians of seven-year-old Webster, the only child of the recently deceased best friend of George. George, a retired football player now sports caster, and Katherine, a socialite and philanthropist, are the perfectly hilarious odd parents learning how to raise a child, often with the help of Katherines highbrow secretary, Jerry (Henry Polic II). Both a touching portrait of an unconventional family and a joyful ride through childhood adventures, Webster is a classic of 80s television.