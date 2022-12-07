Not Available

Some people want their wedding to be so perfect, they're willing to fight for it. Literally. On VH1's new series Wedding Wars 12 couples will battle each other for the destination wedding of a lifetime. Wedding Wars is a competition-elimination show where each week teams of soon-to-be brides and grooms will fight tooth and nail for a shot at their dream wedding and amazing prizes. The couples will get the surprise of their lives when they learn that they won't be staying at a five star resort, but instead will be exiled to a remote island location where they will get little food and water and face hardships that will put their relationships to ultimate test. To win the wedding of their dreams, couples must first face the elements and survive in the wilderness. Along the way, they'll compete in challenges that offer some extravagant wedding prizes: from gourmet wedding cakes and designer wedding gowns to world-class floral arrangements and a dream honeymoon. The couples' relationships will be tested for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, through good times and really, really bad times. The winning couple will be rewarded with every single prize that's been up for grabs during their time on the island and most importantly, the winning couple will be joined by their families for the ultimate destination wedding.