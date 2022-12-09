Not Available

Weekend Fix

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Actor Omar Miller and fashion designer Andres Izquieta of Five Four Clothing know that the best travel experiences don’t come from following a schedule—they come from following advice. And a good Wifi connection. In each episode of WEEKEND FIX, Omar and Andres travel to a different city, using every social networking tool at their fingertips to seek out recommendations from friends, locals, and strangers alike for the go-to hotels, off-the-radar restaurants and can’t-miss local experiences that the guidebooks just can’t tell you about.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images