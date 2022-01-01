Not Available

Weekends with Alex Witt is a news program on MSNBC anchored by Alex Witt. The program airs in the morning on Saturdays and in the afternoon on both Saturdays and Sundays in the Eastern Time Zone. Witt previously anchored the weekend edition of MSNBC Live. When MSNBC announced that regular contributor Chris Hayes would be hosting a new weekend talk show, she was given a branded program as part of the network's new weekend morning lineup. Weekends with Alex Witt and Up with Chris Hayes debuted on September 17, 2011.