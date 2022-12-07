Not Available

An astonishing exploration of nature's strangest behavior. From cartwheeling caterpillars to acrobatic skunks, nature reveals its wondrous, spectacular and undoubtedly bizarre side. In six engrossing episodes, many natural oddities of animal behavior are explored, interpreted and filmed in exquisite detail. Using a unique presentation that combines elements of drama and special effects to explain each amazing subject, Weird Nature delves deep into the every day lives of living things to reveal that the bizarre is commonplace in the natural world.