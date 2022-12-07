Not Available

From paranormal phenomenon to weird and wonderful creatures, from medical oddities to mysterious disappearances - William Shatner investigates them all. Presiding over a series of eye-opening, hands-on experiments, the cult sci-fi legend attempts to separate science fiction from science fact. We're all fascinated by mysteries, but is the unexplained really unexplainable? In this irresistible series, we investigate all that's weird in the world and ask - is it really inexplicable, or is there a logical explanation? Covering weird and wonderful stories from America, Europe and beyond, Weird or What? combines fun, populist stories with real scientific depth. Episodes: * Missing Feet * Cocaine Mummies * Directional Cows * Vanishing Sea Lions * Super Strength * Disappearing Acts * Space Rocks * Unique UFOs