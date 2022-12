Not Available

Weird Science is a show based on the 1985 John Hughes movie of the same name. High school geeks Wyatt Donnelly and Gary Wallace create their dream girl, a magical genie named Lisa, on Wyatt's computer. Having a genie leads up to five seasons of unique adventures for the guys. The theme song for the series was the same as the movie- "Weird Science" by 80s group Oingo Boingo.