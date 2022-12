Not Available

As a follow-up to The Worst Witch serial, we follow Mildred Hubble (Georgina Sherrington) in her first year at Weirdsister College, a university for students of magic. Similar to her adventures at Cackle's, Mildred usually messes up, but saves the day in the end. The series has a darker side than The Worst Witch, with evil creatures and a possible doomsday.