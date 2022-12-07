Not Available

Tom Weir is regarded as one of Scotland's national treasures. His series 'Weir's Way' is one of the most popular and enduring programmes commisioned and broadcast about Scotland. Tom travels around Scotland exploring its landscape, natural history and meeting its people. In each half hour programme Tom delves into social history, physical geography and the life and times of people in the area - past and present. This is done with the charm and civility that Tom has become known for.