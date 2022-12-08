Not Available

Bienvenidos is a Venezuelan sketch comedy television show. Produced and hosted by Miguel Ángel Landa, the show was produced by Venevisión from 1982 until 2001, when the show moved to Televen for its final season. It has been taped both at Venevisión's studios and on location across Venezuela. Aired weekly, it consists of 20 to 25 comic sketches that usually take on couples, homosexuals, doctors and other members of society as the target of their jokes. During its latest years, most of the sketches had a sexual edge to them.