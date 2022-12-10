Welcome 2 Life

Not Available

Lee Jae-Sang is a lawyer at JK Law Firm, which is one of the biggest law firms in South Korea. He is an excellent lawyer, but he only cares about winning for his benefit. One day, he has a mysterious car accident and he is drawn into a parallel world. There, Lee Jae-Sang finds himself working as a prosecutor. He is strict in carrying out the law. He is married to Ra Shi-On, who loves Lee Jae-Sang and is faithful to him. In the world where Lee Jae-Sang came from, he broke up with Ra Shi-On ten years earlier and Ra Shi-On works as a detective. Lee Jae-Sang struggles to cope with his different selves.