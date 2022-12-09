Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Fourteen-year-old Suzuki Iruma has just been abandoned and sold to a demon by his irresponsible parents! Surprisingly, the next thing he knows he's living with the demon who has adopted him as his new grandson, and has been transferred into a school in the demon world where his new "demon" grandfather works as the principal. Thus begins the cowardly Iruma-kun's extraordinary school life among the otherworldly as he faces his true self, takes on challenges, and rises to become someone great.
|Ayaka Asai
|Valac Clara (voice)
|Ryohei Kimura
|Asmodeus Alice (voice)
|Ayumu Murase
|Iruma Suzuki (voice)
|Daisuke Ono
|Naberius Callego (voice)
|Saori Hayami
|Takuya Satou
