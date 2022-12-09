Not Available

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

NHK

Fourteen-year-old Suzuki Iruma has just been abandoned and sold to a demon by his irresponsible parents! Surprisingly, the next thing he knows he's living with the demon who has adopted him as his new grandson, and has been transferred into a school in the demon world where his new "demon" grandfather works as the principal. Thus begins the cowardly Iruma-kun's extraordinary school life among the otherworldly as he faces his true self, takes on challenges, and rises to become someone great.

Cast

Ayaka AsaiValac Clara (voice)
Ryohei KimuraAsmodeus Alice (voice)
Ayumu MuraseIruma Suzuki (voice)
Daisuke OnoNaberius Callego (voice)
Saori Hayami
Takuya Satou

