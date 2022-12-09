Welcome To Fairfax

Not Available

On Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, a new generation of musicians, fashion designers, and entrepreneurs are at the leading edge of street culture’s massive global rise. The four-block stretch at the heart of this creative nexus has long been home to streetwear brands that are so exclusive, shoppers will camp out for days just for the opportunity to buy a one of a kind t-shirt, pair of sneakers or piece of new gear. The scene has also given rise to some of the most cutting edge rap icons while attracting some of hip-hop’s biggest stars. Now, the next generation of tastemakers are coming up on “The Block” like the emerging culture brand Just Be Cool at YOUth and the on-the-cusp underground hip-hop group, The Chill Black Guys (CBG). From all over the country, Fairfax draws a diverse group of BMXers, skateboarders, visual artists, designers, and filmmakers driven to succeed on their own terms despite their personal circumstances. A “Do It Yourself” code powers everyone while collaborations across music, fashion, art, and action sports unite the creators to build their own brands and images.