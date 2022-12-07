Welcome to Nanoworld

Not Available

A new world is coming into being. A scientific revolution is in full swing – a revolution that could profoundly change our future on a daily basis and in many areas. A revolution that is already allowing us to conceive of smaller, lighter, less expensive products; that promises more powerful computers and faster communication, not to mention more effective medical treatments, a cleaner environment, a more pleasant lifestyle… A world that shall develop ever-smaller new materials and components, build new molecules atom-by-atom and assemble them to exploit new phenomena that will only appear on the nanometer's scale.