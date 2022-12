Not Available

Shomei Abe (Ryo Nishikido), who used to work as a host, is the owner of Fortune-Telling Onmyo Shop, but he doesn't have any fortune-telling abilities. He is handsome, but he also makes biting remarks. He doesn't work if the job doesn't bring in money. Yet when he does work, he solves his customers' troubles with his excellent talking skills and logical thinking.